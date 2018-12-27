Paul Omokuvie, Bauchi

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has disclosed that the Federal Government is to construct the Bagel Dam in Bagel village of Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi State at the cost of N22 billion.

Speaker Dogara, who represents Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa federal constituency, said that the Bagel dam is one of the constituency projects he facilitated in the outgoing year.

The Speaker made this known, on Wednesday, during a Thanksgiving Ceremony organised by his constituents under the aegis of Gobbiya Area Development Association’ (GADA) and which was held at Gobbiya community, in Bogoro Local Government Area of the state to appreciate him for the numerous projects he attracted to the area.

According to Speaker Dogara, some of the benefits derivable from the dam when constructed is electricity generation to the people of the local government and irrigation that would boost farming activities

Dogara stated that aside the dam, the road from Dagandi to Baran, Lere to Gindiri and Baraza bridge were also included in the 2019 budget adding that the projects would be flagged off soon.

The speaker said that within the period of his representation, he facilitated the construction of Bauchi to Tafawa Balewa road worth N9.5 billion, which he opined would have taken the state government 10 years to complete if it were to execute the project.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill 5, injure 2 in Plateau community

He said that the House of Representatives under his leadership had been proactive and passed about 2, 000 bills into law within three years.

While thanking his constituents for electing him for three consecutive times that made him to be the number four citizen of the nation now, Dogara solicited their support in the forthcoming 2019 election to enable him accomplish his goal of completing the aforementioned projects.

Earlier, Chairman of the Gobbiya Area Development Association, Mr. Bulus Titus, explained that the event was organized to celebrate Christmas with the speaker.

Titus thanked Dogara for the development projects he attracted to the area such as dam, rural roads, electrification, solar system and blocks of class rooms at Gobbiya secondary school.

Our correspondent reports that some dignitaries who graced the ceremony include Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly matters (Reps.) Honourable Kawu Sumaila, Bauchi State PDP chairman Alhaji Hamza Akuyam and some serving members of the National Assembly.