Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Dr Adesola Adeduntan, addressed Nigerian youths on Wednesday, speaking on the secrets to success in life, with a focus on new graduates of Nigerian higher institutions.

The bank MD made the address at the lecture titled: ‘A Journey Defined – Empathy, Courage, Industry, Discipline’, delivered during the second day of the 2019 Convocation ceremony of the University of Ibadan, held at the International Conference Centre of the institution.

Adeduntan enjoined the new graduates to take responsibility for their livea by defining their core values, saying the definition would allow them to navigate the world both in their personal and professional lives.

“Your defined journey started on your admission into this great university. It doesn’t matter how long your process will take, your final mandate is to deliver value in as many ways as possible to your society,” he said.

“As the university unleashes you to the world of great possibilities and uncertainties, I would like to entrust you with some ‘life hacks’ that will enable you to navigate the world both in your personal and professional lives. I have adopted these ‘life hacks’ as well in my personal and professional endeavours, and in all modesty, I can say that I am a comfortable man.

“Creating value for yourselves and others requires that you to be intentional with life decisions – from choosing your career to building networks and nurturing relationships.

“Take responsibility for your life by defining your core values which, at this point in your lives, should be hard work, integrity, discipline and living an impactful life. Even in the smallest of tasks assigned to you, exhibiting these values will get you recognised and fast-tracked leadership positions.

“Your personal discipline will show in your output. This is a critical lesson you must strive to inculcate in your personal and professional lives, being empathic in your professional capacity, you will be in a better position to effectively lead and inspire others, as well as be a more caring, compassionate companion in relationships, building empathy in yourself is then crucial if you wish to have a global career of learning and interacting with new cultures.”

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof Idowu Olayinka, in his address, noted that the new graduates should go out and be worthy ambassadors and alumni of the university.

He said the graduates thirst for knowledge should remain undiluted, stating that “readers are leaders, for it is a great honour and rare privilege for them to have joined the prestigious university.”