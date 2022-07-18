From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on the federal government to come to the aid of communities in the state ravaged by flooding rather than playing politics with humanitarian affairs.

Floods swept through communities in Bauchi State leading to the loss of lives, houses, farmlands and other valuables.

In a sympathy visit to flood-ravaged communities in Darazo on Monday, Mohammed called on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately come to the aid of hundreds of victims rendered homeless by flooding in the state.

The governor visited Darazo, headquarters of Darazo LGA to undertake an on-the-spot assessment of the communities affected by the flood disaster last weekend.

The governor said that he had earlier sent some government officials to visit the affected area and decided to visit the area for first-hand information about the extent of the damage.

Mohammed said that addressing the humanitarian needs of the citizens of the country should be done regardless of political or regional affiliations.

“Rendering assistance to displaced people should not be politicised,” he stated.

“We heard that some people are going around campaigning with what belongs to the people for votes.

“You should know that Bauchi Voters will only vote for people they have tried and trust, hence, politics is never a do-or-die affair.”

The governor appealed to the federal government to come to the urgent aid of flood victims in Darazo, Kirfi, Gamawa and other affected Local Government Areas in the state by directing National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant humanitarian agencies to act promptly.

“I will personally write to call on the federal government to come in considering the magnitude of the flood as it affects many parts of the state like Kirfi, Gwaram and Gololo among others,” he said.

He expressed happiness that no life was lost in the most recent incident and promised victims that relief packages would be donated to all affected communities.

The governor revealed n that the flooding occurred as a result of water that accumulated outside Darazo town as a result of ongoing construction works.

“We will have to consider the environmental effect of works before starting it. We are very sorry for the damage and we take full responsibility for it,” he said.

Mohammed expressed sadness over the act of siphoning money meant for assistance to the people by some corrupt individuals who have been with a federal obligation.

Earlier in his remarks, the Executive Chairman of Darazo local government, Adamu Bello appreciated the concern shown by the Governor to the people of the local government since the occurrence of the incident.

The council chairman, while acknowledging the efforts so far made to bring succour to the affected people, called for more assistance as many of them have become homeless and taken refuge in public places and with relatives.