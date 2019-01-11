Namibia has suspended meat imports from South Africa due to the outbreak of the highly contagious foot and mouth disease, state broadcaster, NBC, said on Wednesday.

The disease, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was detected in a northern district of Limpopo province, South Africa’s agriculture department announced this week.

READ ALSO: Hoodlums attack Atiku’s campaign office in Ebonyi, destroy billboards

Quoting acting Chief Veterinary Officer Albertina Shilongo, NBC said the suspension would take immediate effect.

Foot and mouth disease does not affect people but poses a threat to cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, goats and sheep. (Reuters)