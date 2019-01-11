Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Some hoodlums in the early hours of Friday, attacked the campaign office of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital and destroyed its billboards.

The campaign office located along the Mile 50 axis of the old Enugu Road is run by one of Atiku’s frontline support groups, Friends of Atiku.

One of the double-faced billboards mounted near its fence was torn to shreds.

This came barely 24 hours after the leadership of the group informed that over 100 women in its fold have left Ebonyi to Abuja to attend a conference being organised by Atiku’s wives for women across the 36 states of the federation.

Reacting to the ugly incident, the state Coordinator of the group, Chief Linus Okorie, at a press briefing, condemned the attack describing it as a ‘wicked act.’

He disclosed that he was alerted about the incident on phone at about 5:30am.

Okorie, who is currently representing Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, spoke through the organisation’s coordinator in Onicha Local Government Area, Nnamdi Onu.

Onu said, “As early as 5:30am we began to get calls from people that our office has been attacked by some hoodlums.

“We rushed here and discovered that some of our billboards have been badly damaged.

“We have made a formal report to the security agencies. Yesterday, we noticed some unusual movements around here. We condemn this act in its entirety.

“It is despicable for anybody to think that destroying billboards is a way of enhancing his or her political popularity.

“We appeal to all Ebonyians and Nigerians to be steadfast in their support to our presidential candidate”, he added.