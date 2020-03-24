Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As efforts to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to gather pace, the Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), Fr Ejike Mbaka, has cancelled the Christian congregation’s popular prayer meeting usually held every Wednesday.

This, according to the ministry, is in compliance with the social restriction order issued by the Catholic Church which is aimed at limiting the spread of the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mbaka said: “The Wednesday prayer of Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, also known as ‘E No Dey Again Programme’ will not hold tomorrow March 25, 2020.

“This is in adherence to the Diocesan regulations and in joining the whole world to manage COVID-19 pandemic. On that date, all worshippers are urged to stay safe and continue to pray for God’s intervention in the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Enugu residents have continued to go about their normal businesses despite the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the country, which currently stands at 40 confirmed cases, with one dead, a former Managing Director of the PPMC, Suleiman Achimugu, who died early Monday morning.