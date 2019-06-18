Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than seven persons have been killed by suspected armed Fulani militants in Angwan Rimi-Kamaru and Kikoba villages in Kauru Local Government Area, a boundary between Kaduna and Plateau states.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident which occurred on Monday, led to the deaths of three children: Monday Yahaya, 8, Samson David, 15, and 9-year-old Zhime Danladi.

Four adults were also killed and another person, inflicted with gunshots injuries, is now receiving treatment at Enos Hospital, Miango in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Publicity Secretary of Miango Development Association, Lawrence Zongo, who comfirmed the incident, said the killings took place on Monday night.

“More than 200 Fulani Militias attacked Irigwe community in the early hour of Monday 17 June, 2019 in Angwan-Rimi-Kamaru, Kauru Local Government Are of Kaduna state, and 3 children were killed.

“Among the deceased includes: Monday Yahaya, 8 years, Samson David, 15 years and Zhime Danladi, 9 years. They were all buried according to Christian rites.

“Four people were also Killed, including an STF Mobile Police officer and one person survived gunshots, now receiving treatment at Enos hospital Miango. They burnt and razed down all the houses in that village, farms destroyed, properties worth millions of naira lost. Presently all the villagers are displaced.

“Also, the attackers attacked Kikoba, another Irigwe community in Kauru LGA of Kaduna state, in the evening around 5 pm; all houses were burnt and razed down, farms destroyed, the villagers were also displaced.”

Although the spokesman of Plateau State Police Command, DSP Mathias Tyopev, confirmed the incident, he added that he has not been furnished with details and promised to make public further information in respect to the attack.