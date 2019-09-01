Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has donated N3 million to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members and officials at the Service’s state orientation camp.

Bagudu who paid an unscheduled visit to the Corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Dakingeri, over the weekend, announced that N2 million should be shared among the about 1,200 Corps members, with N1 million going to the camp officials.

The Governor implored the Corps members to conquer any fear they might have and utilize the opportunity of their one year national service to excel and come out as better Nigerian.

“Conquer your fear, be very, very courageous and tell yourselves that ‘I would conquer my fear’. I am very sure nobody here will have something he might be afraid of. Everyone here is a believer of one faith or other. And the cardinal principle of these faiths is that we are all created by God. Therefore, your determination and hardwork will play a major role in how divine intervention will determine your tomorrow,” the Governor admonished.

“Don’t be intimidated or fear, so that you can come out stronger and come out as better Nigerians,” he added.

Responding to requests of NYSC staff and Corps members, Governor Bagudu said the high cost of transport fare and increasing state allowances for Corps members would be addressed, as well as water reticulation in their hostels.

Bagudu also announced that additional flights have been contracted to ply Kebbi airport to resolve travel delays and passenger’s being stranded at the airport, adding that by February 2020 the Yauri to Kotagora road would be completed to ease transportation of travellers from various parts of Nigeria coming to Kebbi.

In his remark, the NYSC state coordinator Mr Barde Usman disclosed that, a few weeks ago, Governor Bagudu also gave out N3 million to a few Corps members serving in Yauri town, apart from his frequent donations to Corps members serving in Birnin-Kebbi, the state capital.

Usman, commending the Governor for approving camp renovation, requested for utility buses for the NYSC Secretariat and Corps members travelling for their national engagements.