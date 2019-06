Unidentified gunmen on Sunday night killed one Sheni Kimati, a 25-year-old 200 level student of the department of Geography, Plateau State University, Bokkos.

DSP Terna Tyopev, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

According to Tyopev, the gunmen attacked the University premises on Sunday night and killed the student.

“Yesterday, at about 11 p.m., unknown gunmen attacked the premises of Plateau State University, Bokkos, during which one Sheni Kimati, 25, a 200 level student of the Department of Geography was shot.

“The deceased was later confirmed dead by a doctor on duty at a Cottage Hospital, Bokkos,” he said.

Tyopev said that no suspect had yet been arrested in connection with the attack, and called on those with useful information to avail it to the security agencies.

The PPRO said the students of the University had staged a protest on Monday morning to express their displeasure over the incident.

He, however, said the arrival of officers and men of the command to the scene had restored normalcy to the University community.

(NAN)

