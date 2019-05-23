Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Facilities and infrastructures worth over N500 million have been destroyed by a heavy rainstorm at Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), in Ebonyi State.

The rainstorm, which occurred Monday night started with a heavy windstorm. It badly damaged the roofs of about eight buildings in the school, exposing them to the hazards of the rain.

The winds also pulled down about 15 solar powered security lights and many trees. In the affected buildings, some equipment, documents, and other office materials were destroyed.

Some of the affected buildings are: University Library, ICT building, Pro-Chancellor’s office, Entrepreneurship and Employability Centre, and the main University Auditorium.

Others are: Faculty of Science Administrative Block, Needs Assessment building, solar-powered security lights stands, and the Female Hall of Residence among others.

At the University Library (Oyewusi Library), the roof and the ceiling were badly damaged.

Many books, documents, computers, and other gadgets, according to some members of staff of the university working in the library who spoke to Daily Sun, were dampened by the rain.

When Daily Sun visited the library, droplets of water were still falling from the decks. Rubbles of the disaster were still scattered on upstairs floors, while some students who came to read squeezed themselves in the available space on the ground floor.

Speaking to newsmen on the development, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, lamented that the disaster had badly affected teaching and learning in the institution.

Nwajiuba, who appeared overwhelmed by the magnitude of the damages, said that he was shocked and devastated by the disaster. He said although the management was still assessing and evaluating the damaged facilities, the damages may worth over N500 million.

“I am shocked and devastated. I had to call off my meeting in Enugu yesterday to come back. It’s scary and worrisome. What do we do? The destruction is massive; not just in terms of the roofs and buildings but also laboratory, computers, tables, files, computers and others. It’s not good at all,” he said.