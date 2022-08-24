By Henry Uche, Lagos

Owing to his humane lifestyle and other sacrificial gestures on behalf of the underprivileged, Romeo Odey, a renowned sales expert, was awarded an honorary doctorate degree in Business Management and Leadership from the Myles Leadership University, Benin.

At the conferment ceremony held at the National Theatre, Accra, Odey said hard work, commitment and other values define his works over the years. According to him, the award was the second conferred on him this year, having earlier received an award of the entrepreneur of the year from the Face of African Concept; even as he joins the league of Nigerians who have been honoured including Life Coach.

“The philanthropist received the award in recognition for his works in building homes across Africa and provision of economic support and charity to the homes and streets of Africa,” a statement from his Media aide revealed.

Responding, Odey said it was a privilege to have been parented by people who embodied the best values of life, noting that hard work, commitment, kindness and focus are values that guide his work.

“Regardless of what I do, these values are a constant guide,” said the elated Mr Odey. He noted that such was the reason he gave his life to multilevel marketing, an industry he said one needed to work hard enough, and show commitment regardless of discouragement.

“Hard work, commitment, kindness and focus; four core values that have defined my work in Norland International, building a legacy by building a new generation of millionaires,”

“It is also the values that inspire the work we are doing at the Romeo Odey Cares Foundation, where we are paying off medical bills for the poor, feeding widows, caring for orphans and street kids,” he affirmed.

“To lose focus caused loss of prize. One could only make a profit off one’s ability to understand and fix the pain people go through with their health and finances.”

He said to be conferred with such honour was a reflection of the fact that when one lives a life of values and sacrifice for the well-being of others, one increases the value of their life, describing it as an inspiration to keep building and impacting the world.

In a remark, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Dr K. Ravi Acharya, while presenting Mr Odey with the certificate, described him as one who has the interest of Africans at heart, manifested in his many investments in the lives of many people across the continent. “His impacts on humanity are not hidden, the world needs people to like minds, a life worth emulating,” he stressed.