Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State gubernatorial candidate of Allied People’s Movement (APM), Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade, says his administration would invest hugely in rural communities in Ogun State to enhance rural economy, if elected the next governor.

Akinlade made this known, on Wednesday, in an interview with newsmen after he paid a visit to the Olobi of Ilobi, Oba Saliu Adedokun Ajibade, during his ward-to-ward campaign to in Ilobi, Yewa South Local Government Area of the state.

He equally promised to create opportunities for the rural dwellers and develop local economy to guarantee standard living for them.

“I will invest hugely in all rural communities than urban in Ogun State, I will do this by creating opportunities for the people in the rural areas, we will empower them so that they can make money on their own without depending on anyone by doing all these the standard living of the people will be guaranteed.

“I will also renovate all bad roads in the rural communities, I don’t need to be told about the road here is very bad and I promise you that Olobi’s road will not be excluded if elected”.

Akinlade, who noted that he would create job opportunities for the people of Ogun State in order to boost the economy of the state, added youths will not be excluded by his administration.

“The youths will not be excluded in my administration because the youths are in support of me and I will not let them down, I will make sure I create employment opportunities for the youths so as to reduce unemployment opportunities in the country,” he stressed.

Responding, Oba Saliu Adedokun, submitted that the best way the government can help in the area of roads is to provide good road network and power.

He commended Amosun for his commitment in rebuilding Ogun State and described him as the unique governor in the State.

“Amosun has done a lot in Ogun State in every ramifications, and I believed Akinlade can do better than this. I want to urge the Ogun State people to drum support for Akinlade as the next governor so as to continue from the rebuilding mission of Amosun”. The Olobi said.