George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The striking members of the Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) have called off their two-month long industrial action after meeting with state Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

Recall that the medical doctors who are in the employment of the state government had embarked on industrial action following the non-implementation of the agreement reached with the immediate past administration headed by Owelle Rocha Okorocha on increased funding for the health sector, full payment of their salaries as well as the payment of their three-months arrears.

However, State Chairman of the NMA, Dr Duruewuru Kyrian said they decided to call off their strike after meeting Governor Ihedioha at the Government House who acceded to their demands.

According to him, “we have decided to call off our industrial strike following a meeting with Governor Emeka Ihedioha today (Wednesday) at the Government House.

“At the meeting, we had tabled our grievances which include rehabilitation of the access road to the Imo State University Teaching Hospital in Umuna Orlu, payment of 100 per cent salaries of medical doctors in the employment of the state and the payment of our three-months of arrears.

He also agreed to provide more funding and re-equipping of the state General Hospitals.”