Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Union Pensioners (NUP) on Tuesday took to the streets of Owerri to protest four months in unpaid arrears of pensions owed them by the state government.

The protest a heavy gridlock on the roads leading to Government House as the protesters chanted and called out Governor Hope Uzodimma to address them.

Speaking at the protest in front of the entrance of the government house, Iyke Ohaneje, Chairman, Pension Intervention Committee, of the Imo State chapter of the NUP, expressed the pensioners’ displeasure over the unpaid arrears.

‘We are here because of the four months pension owed us by the state government. We are not happy and can’t continue to be patient while we suffer in silence,’ Ohaneje said.

The Imo State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has, however, disassociated itself from the demonstration.

In a statement press statement by the state chairman, Austin Chilakpu, in Owerri, maintained that NLC has been dialoguing with the state government on the pension matter, adding that it is also aware of the fact that there were still a number of contentious entries on the pension payroll which, according to the NLC, the government is sorting out to ensure a comprehensive and clean pensioners’ list.

He also said that the government has assured organised labour that all outstanding pensions will be paid soon.

Chilakpu said that the NLC will soon address the public on the rot in the pension scheme, just as he appealed to the pensioners to exercise a little patience, saying that he is confident that the issues will soon be resolved and the outstanding pensions paid.

He, however, emphasised that the Union was not in support of the protests because the pensioners may unwittingly make themselves vulnerable to infiltration by those who do not mean well for them, adding that the protesters did not receive approval from either the NLC or the police to embark on their action.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma has assured the pensioners that their outstanding payments will be settled on Friday.

While apologising for the delay in payment of the pension arrears, the governor explained that his administration met a lot of anomalies in the mode of payment used by the previous administrations.

Governor Uzodimma, who addressed the pensioners through the Secretary to the State Government, Cosmas Iwu, stated: ‘A lot of things were not right when we came. We have been trying to make sure we do the right thing by sorting out the service ones from those no longer in the system but were still receiving their pension. Please, be patient. We are going to pay between now and Friday.’