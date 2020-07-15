Fred Itua, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, over his alleged involvement in the fraud rocking the Commission.

Confirming the suspension to Daily Sun, a source said it was true, but did not offer any explanation on why Olukoyede was suspended.

The source also did not confirm the suspension of over 10 top officials and directors of the Commission by the President until ongoing investigations are concluded.