The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and heads of tertiary institutions have agreed on cut off marks for the forthcoming 2019 admissions exercise.

JAMB and the institutions also agreed that the 2019 admissions exercise will start on August 21 for both public and private institutions.

The decisions were made on Tuesday at 2019 Policy Meeting on Admissions to Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria held at Bola Babalakin Auditorium, Gbongan, Osun State.

At the crucial meeting, the Federal Government read the riot act to heads of tertiary institutions to adhered to the decisions of the policy meeting on the 2019 admissions exercise.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, represented by to he Director of Tertiary of Education, Mr. Joel Ojo, warned that government will sanctioned any institutions found wanting.

The policy meeting approved cut off marks for public universities 160, private universities 140, public polytechnics 120, private polytechnics 110, colleges of education 110 and Innovation and Enterprise Institutions 90.

The board and heads of tertiary institutions agreed that 2019 admissions exercise will start August 21, end November 16 for public institutions and private universities ends on February 15.