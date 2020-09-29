Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

The Hadejia Emirate Development Association (HEDA) in Jigawa State has lent its voice to those criticising government for not doing more to address perennial flooding that has caused untold hardship to people living in Hadejia Local Government Area.

An elder statesman, Baba Ishaq Hadejia, accused the Minister of Water Resources, Eng Sulaiman Hussain Adamu, and the Executive Director of the Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Mr Ma’amun Da’u Aliyu, for nonchalance towards the condition of flood victims across the State.

The Chairman of HEDA group, Alhaji Abdullahi Sarki Kafinta, at a press briefing expressed dismay about the attitude of government toward addressing the frequent flooding in the area.

Alhaji Sarki also blamed the residents for their age-long practise of dumping refuse directly into drainages, a practice which leads to blockages and contributes to flooding.

Kafinta suggested the Hadejia River Basin Authority, which is saddled with the responsibility of controlling the flow of water from Challawa and Tiga dams in Kano from overflowing, has become a shadow of its former self.

He pleaded with the government to intervene in waving aside loans collected by farmers to allow them to recuperate from the loss of their farm produce, and also suggested that the affected farmers be given free seeds and fingerlings.

Jigawa State Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar has meanwhile visited local emirs and expressed sympathy with them over the flooding.

The Governor expressed dismay that the areas have consistently been affected by floods, assuring that the State Government through SEMA will continue to assess and record data of those affected so that support may be given to them.