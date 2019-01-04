Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, met behind closed-doors with the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The meeting which held shortly after Friday prayers inside the President’s office at the State House Presidential Villa Abuja, and ended at about 2.30p.m without any official position as to the reason behind the meeting.

Idris was expected to retire from service after reaching the mandatory 35 years in service, on Thursday, January 3.

There were speculations that he might likely have his tenure extended till after the February elections.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has, however, called on President Buhari to allow the IGP retire on January 15.

The party said this was one of the ways the President could convince Nigerians and the international community about his promise to have free, fair and acceptable elections in 2019.