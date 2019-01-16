Molly Kilete

At about 11:18a.m, on Wednesday, immediate past Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, formally handed over to his successor, Mohammed Adamu. Idris used the occasion to thank senior police officers and personnel of the service for their support to him while he held sway as IGP.

The ceremony took place at the Conference Room at the Force Headquarters, in Abuja, is being attended by the serving and retired police officers.

Idris handed over the baton of leadership to new IGP at 11;18a.m after a brief speech where he thanked the officers and men of the police for their support while in office.

He was thereafter escorted out of the premises by his IGP Adamu and other top senior police offices at exactly 11:20pm.