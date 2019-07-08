News reaching us has it that the senator representing Adamawa North, Elisha Abbo, has been arraigned by the police for alleged assault on a nursing mother at an adult shop in Abuja.

Abbo was arranged on a one-count charge at Zuba Magistrate Court despite tendering a public apology to the victim, members of the civil society group rooting for his prosecution and the citizenry.

There have been calls for his prosecution after a video showed him assaulting the lady at the shop days ago went viral, prompting the police to step up action at prosecuting him.

