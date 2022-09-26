From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi, has said, if elected governor of the state in 2023 general elections, he will clean up alleged socio-economic mess created by the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state.

The candidate added that he will come up with a viable supplementary budget that can meet the yearnings and aspirations of the people of the state.

Senator Hunkuyi represented Kaduna North senatorial zone at the 8th Assembly.

He said that he will review and reverse policies of Governor Nasir el-Rufai particularly those he considered were anti masses.

Senator Hunkuyi who stated this while speaking at an agenda setting dialogue with governorship candidates organized by Partnership for Issues-based Campaign in Nigeria (PICAN) supported by Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL/FCDO) in collaboration with Legal Awareness for Nigerian Women (LANW).

According to the governorship hopeful, some of the issues that will get his immediate attention in terms of review or reversal are but not limited to, a comprehensive review of dismissed teachers, dismissed workers of the local government staff.

Others, he added, included medical and health workers, issues of entitlements, issues of pensions, review the sacking of District Heads, review the sacking/retirements or entitlements of the permanent Secretaries.

He said he will also review the school feeding, reverse the school fees of the school owned University, college of education and polytechnic among other policies.

“If given the mandate to govern the state, I will review the good but badly implemented school feeding programme, school fees palava, review and reversal of the draconial demolition of places of businesses and residences of Kaduna citizens and review or reversal of the illegal deduction of local government funds,” he stated.

“I will also review and reset the KASTLEA laws, Keke NAPEP and other transport, parks and vehicular locations. Market policies and the 23 social government skills training outfits.”

On security, he said, no meaningful development can occur under the avoidable onslaught against innocent people in rural and urban settings and on our roads, adding that as part of measures he will take to address the security challenges is to ensure that there are adequate, well trained and equipped security personnel.

On the education, he said infrastructure and equipment along side personnel beef up will be given priority while attention will be given to dismissed teachers who are competent but otherwise maltreated.

On the health sector, he said, he will adopt the 255 primary health care system with more staffing, infrastructure, equipment, medicaments and logistics support while the secondary health care will also be given the required attention.

Senator Hunkuyi said he will also introduce various agricultural support services and intervention measures such as the agric cluster policies. Agric produce sales protection policies and laws and in collaboration with the federal government and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), United Nations and other bodies for funding farmers and introduction of cooperate bodies finances into agriculture in the state.