From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi First Lady Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu has launched a training programme for state healthcare providers on appropriate care and support for survivors of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The training is supported by the USAID Integrated Health Programme (IHP).

The programme will build the capacity of front-line healthcare workers to prevent and respond to GBV in every primary healthcare centre (PHC) across the state.

Bagudu, represented by Hajiya Asmau Alkali, former Executive Secretary, Secondary Schools Management Board and Chairperson, High-Level Women Advocacy, stated at the event in Birnin Kebbi that the training will strengthen the capacity of front-line healthcare providers and the PHC system to respond appropriately to those exposed to GBV.

“Healthcare providers at PHCs throughout the state will be provided with the skills to screen and identify GBV survivors, provide appropriate clinical care, and refer victims to a network of collaborating agencies and local social services,” she stated.

”They will be providing shelter, financial support, mental health and psychosocial support, restorative justice, and a variety of medical treatments.

”The training front line health workers at the PHCs on GBV care and support will improve access to timely care and support to GBV survivors, reduce barriers to service access, improve provider response, and increase knowledge regarding respectful care.

“As the mother of Kebbi State, I choose to be a voice and a champion to end GBV against women, men and children,” she said.

Paul McDermott, USAID /Nigeria Director, Office of Health, Population and Nutrition, stated that the agency was partnering with the state government to end the stigmatisation of victims, create awareness, and curb this menace.

“USAID is committed to preventing and responding to GBV in Nigeria. Regardless of the form it takes, GBV is criminal and front line healthcare workers, and the primary health care system should respond adequately and promptly to support GBV survivors in Kebbi State,” she added.

USAID IHPThe USAID Integrated Health Programme is an expanded effort by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), with the Government of Nigeria (GON).

It provides technical support for rapid scale-up of proven health interventions for maternal, newborn and child health, reproductive health and family planning, nutrition and malaria.

This would be done through improved access to quality primary health care services and sustainable health systems at the federal and state levels.