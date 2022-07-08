(NAN)

The Zamfara Commissioner of Police, Mr Ayuba Elkanah, has visited the State Comptroller Corrections Services following the recent criminal attack on Kuje Custodial facility the FCT.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu.

“The visit is part of the command’s effort to ensure adequate protection of all corrections facilities and other vulnerable infrastructure in the state and to prevent any attack on such facilities by criminal elements.

“Mr Elkanah met with the Comptroller Nigeria Corrections Service, Zamfara command to review the existing security of correctional custodial centres in the state.

“The police commissioner, along with the Comptroller Corrections, visited Medium Security Custodial Centre in Gusau, the state capital, to assess the security architecture of the centre with a view to intensifying the security of all corrections centres in the state,” Shehu explained.

“According to the PPRO during the visit, the CP assures robust partnership to rejig the security architecture of corrections facilities, other vulnerable infrastructures in the state.

“He reiterated the command’s commitment to partner with other security agencies.

“Elkanah called on members of the public to support the police with credible information on activities of criminal elements in the state”, Shehu added.