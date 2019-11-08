There are reports of a major fire outbreak at Okobaba Sawmill, a slum area in Ebute Metta, a neighbourhood of Lagos mainland.

Several shanties have been gutted by the fire, the cause of which has not been officially established.

The fire has spread to adjoining buildings in the area.

There are no indications of loss of life or reported injuries, however, but valuable properties have been destroyed, according to witnesses at the scene.

LRT, LASG fire, Yaba LEMC and Police are among emergency responders at the scene of the incident, the latest in a week that has seen major infernos in Lagos Island. All are working together to curtail the fire from spreading further.

In the meantime, a frustrated crowd was mobilised by people said to be local miscreants to attack emergency responders filming the incident, insisting that no government officials take pictures or videos.

The angry mob became irate when water from an emergency fire truck was exhausted. The restive crowd complained of having lost properties worth millions to the fire outbreak.

The mob also reportedly hampered the recovery process and further complicated rescue efforts by becoming a security threat to government officials and responders at the scene, sources say.