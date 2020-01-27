Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Lassa Fever epidemic ravaging several Nigerian states has claimed its first victim in Kogi, with three victims being hospitalised.

The disease has claimed about 29 lives in 11 states with many other patients in intensive care units.

The Head of Clinical Services, Dr Bernard Ododo of the Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, disclosed the state of things in Kogi while speaking with our correspondent on Sunday in Lokoja.

Ododo said that five suspected cases of Lassa Fever were reported in the hospital in the last week, with three testing positive for the disease, one of whom died.

“Five suspected cases were reported at the hospital in the last [one] week; three have already tested positive, of which one died.

“Two cases have already been transferred to Lassa Fever Management Center at Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo State. Two others (of which one has died) are waiting their results from NCDC Laboratory in Abuja,” Ododo said.

The doctor advised residents to adopt all necessary precautions to prevent the outbreak of the epidemic diseases in the state.

He advised people to maintain a high level of hygiene, to keep rodents away from the residences and foodstuff.

He further urged the public to seek early medical attention in case of fever, headache, sore throat, vomiting, joint pain, abdominal pain and, at a later stage, bleeding from body parts.

The doctor advised the relatives or caregivers of victims to be careful and use gloves whenever they touch or evacuate effluents and wastes from the patient.

“For health caregivers, universally-safety precaution is key. Wash hands with sanitizers, glove and personal protection equipment (PPE) are necessary.

“But first is to uphold a high index of suspicion while clerking patient with likely Lassa Fever signs and symptoms on arrival to the hospital.

“Treatment is more effective if detected early and treatment commenced immediately. Lassa Fever is highly infectious and contagious, everyone must beware,” Ododo advised.