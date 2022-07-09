From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The remains of Mrs Felicia Edeomola Wabara, the late wife of former Senate President Adolphus Wabara, were laid to rest Saturday at her husband’s home town, Ohambele-Ndoki in Ukwa East LGA of Abia State.

This comes as a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief KC Ugboaja, is reported dead.

Those who attended the burial ceremony of Mrs Wabara include Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, the Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, his wife, Vivian, former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Imo Deputy Governor, Prof Placid Njoku and several serving and former Members of the National Assembly.

Others were PDP guber candidate Prof Uche Ikonne, guber candidate of Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti; members of the Houses of Assembly of different states, the Secretary to Government, Barrister Chris Ezem and other members of the State Executive Council, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Okey Ahiwe, a former Chief of Army Staff, General Azubuike Ihejirika (Rtd), the Amayanabo of Opobo, His Majesty, King Dandeson Jaja; Secretary-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, and Chief Onyema Ugochukwu.

In his speech at the funeral service conducted by the Primate and Head of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, The Most Rev Dr Henry Ndukuba at the Ikwueke Community Secondary School, Ohambele, Governor Ikpeazu said the death was a certainty and the ultimate end for all mortals.

Ikpeazu said death symbolizes the power and total authority of God over His Creation and urged the Wabara family to be consoled as God knows all and prayed that the death of Elder Mrs Felicia Wabara will further unite the Wabara family, Ndoki land and consolidate peace in Abia State.

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, represented by his deputy, Professor Placid Njoku, bemoaned the death of Wabara’s wife.

He said Senator Wabara has served the country meritoriously in deferent capacities and condoled with the entire Wabara family on the death of their beloved wife.

In a funeral sermon, entitled “Remember Me”, the Primate of the Anglican Church in Nigeria, Dr Henry Ndukuba, described the deceased as a worthy pilgrim who lived a fulfilled life and spent the same in the service of God and humanity.

Stressing that death is not the end for believers but the beginning of a new phase, the Primate urged the Wabara family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The Chief Mourner and husband of the deceased, Senator Wabara said his late wife died in her faith as she did not waver in the service of God and appreciated the Governor and others for standing by his family in this trying period.

He said the family would continue to live and do those things the wife cherished while alive.

Meanwhile, the death has been announced of a chieftain of APC in Abia State, Chief KC Ugboaja.

Ugboaja, a former executive chairman of Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State, who died Saturday morning, was said to have taken I’ll about two months ago.