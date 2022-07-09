From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Senator James Manager (PDP – Delta South) has said that he can longer ignore that his party, the People’s Democratic Party, is drowning and dying gradually.

Manager spoke on Saturday in a post made on his verified Facebook page in reaction to media report that he had dragged the winner of the Delta State governorship primary, Sheriff Oborevwori to court to challenge his victory.

There has been disquiet in the state after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the candidacy of Oborevwori following a suit filed by the second runner-up at the primary, David Edevbie, a former commissioner of finance in the state.

Debunking the report trending on social media that he also initiated a lawsuit against Oborevwori as ‘fake news’, Manager said that as a pioneer state chairman of the party and by extension the father of PDP in Delta State, he would not do anything to further exacerbate the problems for the party and the future of Deltans because according to him, ‘Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta.”

He wrote: “I want to react to a trending story on a section of the media that I initiated a court case against one of the PDP governorship aspirants in Delta State. The purported story sponsored by well-known political merchants is a cesspool of lies and a journalism junkyard from where stories are fabricated against leading political lights. it is another desperate attempt to drag my humble self into the mud-sliding and regrettable- avoidable political quagmire we all find ourselves in Delta PDP today.

“I have spent almost 30 years in this business of politics and these stupendous insinuations being sponsored and peddled in the media by these political jobbers are not my modus operandi. My style on matters like this over the years is different. The story is fake and nothing could be farther from the truth.

“As the pioneer State Chairman of the party and by extension the father of PDP in Delta State, I would not do anything to further exacerbate the problems for the party and the future of Deltans because Delta is PDP and PDP is Delta. I’m greatly disturbed by the recent happenings at the party today. I would not feign ignorance as the party is drowning and dying gradually. If nobody is seeing it, I am seeing it and I am also feeling it greatly. I would have initiated certain preliminary actions pro bono but because I’m directly involved as a contender, I’m constrained. I want to be extremely careful and cautious with suggestions and interventions.

“Going forward, we have to be prayerful to God Almighty and believe in His Supremacy. May God not allow those who are inside and outside PDP who have all used its platform to acquire the big names they have today to destroy it.

“May that day never come, AMEN!,” he prayed.