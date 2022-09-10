By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

As part of activities to commemorate World Suicide Prevention Day, Port Harcourt Omega Lions Club in collaboration with the Save & Love Mental Health Initiative, staged an awareness campaign Saturday to enlighten the general public on the menace of suicidal death.

World Suicide Prevention Day is celebrated annually all over the world, and this year’s theme is: “Creating hope Through Action”.

The groups distributed flyers and also counselled the public in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Saturday, September 20, a date earmarked for the commemoration by World Health Organisation (WHO).

Speaking with the press at Oginigba Round, President of Port Harcourt Omega Lions Club, Temiyemi Ogunwolu, said each suicidal death is a public health concern with a profound impact on those around them.

He said that based on statistics provided by WHO, “an estimated 703,000 people a year take their life around the world, and for every suicide, there are likely 20 other people making a suicide attempt and many more have serious thoughts of suicide. Millions of people suffer intense grief or are otherwise profoundly impacted by suicidal behaviours.”

Speaking on the effort of the Lions Club on the issue, Ogunwolu said every September 10 of each year, the club do join other stakeholders to focus attention on the issue, reduce stigma and raises awareness among organizations, government, and the public, giving a singular message that suicide can be prevented.

He said one of the major ways that can be used to check suicide death is continuous awareness and counselling of people.

‘This theme is a reminder that there is an alternative to suicide and aims to inspire confidence and light in all of us,” he said.