From Abel Leonard, Lafia

A first-class traditional ruler of Egbura People in Nasarawa State, the Ohimege Opanda Umaisha, HRH Alh Usman Abdullahi, has commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for his tireless efforts in securing his people and enhancing development in his domain.

The monarch while addressing his people shortly after they paid him Sallah homage in his Palace in Umaisha commended Governor Sule for his security efforts in the area which he said had improved tremendously.

“The governor has done a lot for us here in terms of security which has been our major challenge in the past but now with his tireless efforts our people are secured and you can travel both day and night without any fear of attack, we thank him for that”

The Royal Father also appreciated the development efforts of the governor in the area especially attracting investors to the area.

Ohimege Opanda Alh Usman Abdullahi hailed the Speaker of the State Assembly Alh Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi for being up and doing in bettering the lots of his people and urged him to sustain the spirit just as he called on his people to give him the maximum support and corporation to succeed.

The traditional ruler of Egbura People in Nasarawa State and Chairman Toto LG Traditional Council called on his people not to be idle but embrace farming, fishing and trading as well as other agricultural activities just as he lamented the pollution of the river through the use of chemicals for fishing and called for attitudinal change.

He urged the people to sustain the existing peace in the area, respect constituted authorities, pray for the nation’s security challenges, be security conscious and be their brothers’ keepers.

On his part, the Overseer Umaisha Development Area Mallam Iliyasu Miriyam commended the efforts of Governor Abdullahi Sule, Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi and Ohimege Opanda HRH Alh Usman Abdullahi for their tireless efforts in securing the people and attracting development to the area calling for its sustenance.