From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam and President Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA), Rev. Stephen Baba Panya have condemned in totality the barbaric killing of Catholic faithful at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State.

Rev Pam in a separate statement signed by Head Media and Public Relations, Celestine Toruka, said the church would not be intimidated by the actions of a few disgruntled elements in the society who are bent on destabilizing the peace of the nation.

He urged the security agencies to up their game by fishing out the perpetrators of this heinous and callous act.

He equally commiserates with the governor of Ondo State, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, and the good people of Ondo state over this monumental loss.

Rev. Panya in a statement and Head of TEKAN -ECWA Bloc said he received with great shock, pain and sorrow, the sad news of the gruesome attack on the worshippers that lead to the death of over 50 persons.

He described the attack as nothing but pure wickedness and evil as there could be no justifiable reason for the brazen and dastardly attack.

“This attack is clearly a well-calculated assault on the peace-loving people of the Owo Kingdom and the entire Christendom in Nigeria. It is barbaric, vile, wicked, Satanic, and a deliberate action to wipe out Christianity in the country.

“That the attack was carried out on Pentecost Sunday, the generally acknowledged ‘birthday’ of the Church, clearly shows it is a continuation of the relentless but futile effort of the devil and his agents to exterminate the Church in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, join all people of good conscience in Nigeria and around the world, to condemn this dastardly attack on innocent citizens in its entirety and in the strongest terms.”

