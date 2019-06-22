John Adams, Minna

The Niger State police command has uncovered a kidnappers hideout in Bosso community, in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

No fewer than seven suspected kidnappers were arrested, with 16 AK 47 rifle recovered from the their hideout.

The police placed the two houses the kidnappers were said to be hiding under watch, deploying plaintiffs and uniformed operatives to the area.

Two of the buildings are close to each other, while a third is located behind one of the mosques in Bosso.

The discovery of the buildings, it was learnt, followed a tip off by some members of the community who informed the police of unusual activities in the houses.

Newsmen who went to the area trying to investigate the matter were disallowed from gaining access as the security men say they were on firm instruction not to allow the media or anybody else close to the houses.

The discovery has led to tension and apprehension in the community, with residents moving from the area to avoid falling victim to potential violent attacks.

Some residents who spoke to Saturday Sun on the condition of anonymity say they now live in fear of the unknown, with some of them asking authorities to come out with details of the arrests made so that “we can plan our lives.”

When contacted, police spokesman DSP Muhammad Abubakar confirmed the report.

“Yes, we have made some arrests but I cannot tell you the number of people arrested,” Abubakar said on telephone Saturday afternoon.

The police spokesman also confirmed that the affected houses have been sealed but declined to say if firearms or ammunition were recovered from the buildings.

“We are already investigating the matter; when we finish our investigation we will let you know the details,” Abubakar said.