Linus Oota, Lafia

The absence of base maps that cover Nigerian states pose a challenge to the equitable distribution of infrastructure development and good governance, says the acting Surveyor-General of the Federation, Taiwo Adeniran

The Surveyor-General made the remark when speaking to reporters during the 2019 conference on survey coordination and advisory board on survey training in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

He expressed concern that a lot of Nigerians do not understand the significance of the work of surveyors, an ignorance which, according to him, explains the reluctance to support and fund large-scale surveying and mapping.

According to him: “The challenges we are having is that states don’t have base map(s), which the conference is trying to solve so that our leadership and hierarchy will be able to appreciate what is surveying and mapping.

He continued: “If you look at the activities of your environment on a map, it will quickly show you that this area has been neglected and this area is having a cloud of these developments. It is even said that the best mapped countries are the best developed countries across the world,” Adeniran explained.