Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Hon. Solomon Dalung, said Nigerians acquired social vices like corruption and drug abuse from foreign cultures.

The minister stated this at Tarok Cultural Carnival 2018 organised by Ntim Otarok Cultural Association (NOCA), with the theme ‘Promoting and Sustaining Tarok Culture in the 21st Century’, in Mabudi, Langtang South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The minister, a Torok indigene, said that Nigerian culture taught good morals and values that abhor social vices that are prevalent in the Nigeria of today.

He said that the confusion of which culture to adhere to has stagnated the country’s development efforts.

“It is this confusion today that makes leaders neglect their subjects in abject poverty while they live like Europeans.

“Cultures like Tarok which we are celebrating today and I am from teaches us to be our brothers’ keepers.

“It also teaches us to speak with one voice and have common direction as a people.

“The importance of the occasion is to come together and speak in one voice as a people in brotherhood and hand over the bulk of cultural heritage to generations yet unborn,” he said.

On the 2019 general elections, Dalung called on Tarok sons and daughters to refrain from politics of deceit, selfish interest and vote leaders that would protect their interest.

“We are sick and tired of people who represent us for years with nothing to show,” dalung said.

He advised Tarok nation to remain united and design their agenda as they live peacefully with one another.

Hon. Beni Lar, Member representing Langtang North/Langtang South at the National Assembly, affirmed that the Tarok culture has come to stay.

Lar stated that people without culture and tradition have no focus and direction.

The Reps. member assured the Tarok people of her continuous effective representation, pointing out that Tarok people believe in justice.