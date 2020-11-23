Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday said that no registered Corps member is COVID-19 positive across the 37 camps where its orientation course is currently running.

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the Scheme, Ms Adenike Adeyemi, told Daily Sun Monday night that all prospective Corps members were tested by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in all its camps.

All registered Corps members, she said, were admitted into the camps based on their negative status.

‘Prospective Corps members are tested before entering camp for registration and all corps members admitted into camp are confirmed negative.

‘No registered Corps member is COVID-19 positive. That is the position and status on NYSC camps,’ she clarified.