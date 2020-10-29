Gyang Bere, Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has urged Muslims in Nigeria to reflects on the virtues of love, tolerance, understanding and honesty as they join others all over the world to mark the Eid-el-Maulud celebration.

Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Bako Lalong in a statement called on all muslims to use the occasion and reflect on the virtues of love, tolerance and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet.

Lalong also asked for sober reflection among Nigerians saying the current situation in the country calls for patience, understanding, honesty, sincerity, kindness and collaboration in overcoming various challenges.

He said the Forum continues to crave the prayers of all Nigerians for wisdom and guidance to enable them serve the people with the best intentions and visionary programmes that will alleviate poverty and improve the living conditions of the people.

The Governor called for calm from events of recent past, assuring that the Government is doing all that is necessary to address the issues raised by Nigerian youths.

He appealed to the youths to resist the temptation of engaging in destruction properties which only retards development.