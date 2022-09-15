From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Members of the Nigerian Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Benin branch, have donated food items to the Internally Displaced Persons, (IDPs), in Ohogua in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State.

Presenting the items to the coordinator of the IDP camp on Thursday, the past chairman of NSE, Engr Obanor, reminded them of the biblical exploits of Joseph in Egypt and how he overcame the betrayal by his brothers to become a prime minister, urging them not to lose hope as a result of temporary setbacks.

He added that every adversity also comes with a window of opportunity and advised them to work and pray at the same time so that the divine favour of God will elevate them in their hours of need.

He promised that henceforth their visits to the camp would become more regular given the enthusiasm and the cordial reception accorded them on their very first visit to the camp.

Earlier, the Benin branch chairman of the NSE, Engr. Evukowhiroro whose birthday coincided with the visit gave the assurance of the resolve of the body to act as its brother’s keeper by constantly extending assistance and other forms of help to the needy.

Items donated were bags of rice, salt, and noodles.

Responding, the camp coordinator, Pastor Solomon Folorunsho, thanked the state chapter of NSE for remembering them in times of need.

He said the items will help cushion the effects of food shortage in the camp.

Folorunsho further called on well-meaning Nigerians to emulate the NSE who has remembered that those in the camp help and have rendered the same.