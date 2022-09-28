From Fred Itua, Abuja

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has unveiled its multi-million naira national remodelled secretariat complex, with the state of art office equipment.

The former national president of the Union, Najeem Yasin who commissioned the automated four-storey building after a special prayer, lauded the national president, Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa for the giant strides.

He urged the leadership of the Union to make themselves ambassadors and leave a legacy worthy of emulation, adding that power is transient, but the legacy will live forever.

According to Najeem, today is a historical day. Today I am here by the invitation of Mr President and all of you to come and have a special prayer here on what you have done. I congratulate you, my successor, you take over from me and you build on the legacy that we left.

“When we came on board we did our own and we left it there. But today you are now leaving your own because it will remain in the history of this union.

“We are here to celebrate the good job you have done to make sure to put our secretariat to the standard that today we can now climb a lift.

While answering questions from newsmen, the former president said the union is committed to partnering with the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

He added that the union would stick to the agreement he had with the electoral body stating that they have never failed before in delivering sensitive election materials for the election.

Najeem ruled out the insinuation that its members may be used by politicians as political thugs to foment trouble during the general elections.

“Our members cannot be tagged as thugs. What we know is that our members are law-abiding and good citizens,” He added.

While answering questions on the state of roads in the country Najeem urged the Buhari-led government to fix all the bad roads in the country as a matter of urgency. He also promised to resolve all the warring groups in some states in the interest of the union.

He said: “Our job is to ply roads and when the roads are not in good order it will affect our vehicles and members. We commended the present administration because there is no previous government that committed huge amounts of money to road construction like this government. But there are still other roads that need government attention.

“So I use this opportunity to appeal to the federal government to make sure other roads that need attention are put in order.”

The President also revealed that the union donated the last floor of the building to the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) as part of its contribution to the development of education in the country.