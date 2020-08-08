Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, has tasked the Minister of State for Power, Mr Saleh Mamman, on the need to improve power supply to the citizens of the country.

He gave the charge when the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee Chairman, Governor Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe State led other APC governors and party chieftains who were in Benin for the flag-off the party’ s campaign to his palace.

The monarch, who bemoaned the challenges of power supply in the country, said that no meaningful development can take place in any society without adequate power supply.

He commended the Federal Government on rhe effort being made to change the situation, however.

The Oba also tasked the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Mr Uchechukwu Ogah, to initiate ideas that would enhance local production and development of steel for industrial use in the country.

He expressed concern over the killings in Southern Kaduna and insurgent attacks in the North-East.

Speaking on political matter, the monarch said he would be father to all.

‘The palace’s decision of non discrimination against any candidate for the governorship election stands” he said, adding that the outcome of Edo 2020 gubernatorial election would be determined by the ancestors and God.’

Speaking earlier, the APC caretaker committee chairman said that they were at the palace to inform the monarch of the flag-off of the party’s campaign and as well to seek for Royal blessings.

Buni assured that the APC will reclaim its mandate come September 19.