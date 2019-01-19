Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ogun State, Rotimi Paseda, has vowed to bring to an end, the 7-year water scarcity across the state, if he emerges victorious in the forthcoming governorship poll.

Paseda made this known while addressing the residents of Ijebu-Atan in Ijebu North East Local Government Area, during his campaign tour of the council.

The SDP guber candidate expressed dissatisfaction at the sufferings and hardship people are often subjected to while searching for drinkable water across the state, especially during the dry season.

While bemoaning high dependence on borehole water by the people, Paseda assured that his administration would revamp social amenities across the state, particularly the state owned water corporation.

He emphasised that pipe borne water is a necessity in every home, reiterating that his administration would restore the old days of regular supply of pipe borne water in the state.

“It is no hidden fact that there’s lack of potable water in the state for about seven years now. When APC government came to power in 2011 in the state, it cut off the pipes supplying water to every household and communities in the state due to road construction.

“But as soon as the government completed the road construction in some communities, it failed to reconnect the pipes to make the residents have access to drinkable water. This is sad, water that is a natural resources has now become a costly commodity”.

“Borehole water has now become a goldmine for our people because the government has failed in its responsibility at providing social amenities for the people”.

“It makes me sad each time I see the suffering of my people at getting potable and hygienic water. If am elected, I will make sure that all the social amenities are provided, especially pipe borne water which will put an end to provision of borehole by the people”. Paseda submitted.

Earlier, the chairman, Council of Baale in Ijebu North East, Abiodun Osisanwo, charged him to ensure prompt payment of the backlog cooperative deductions of the state civil servants and improve their condition of service, if elected as governor.