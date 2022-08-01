From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, has congratulated the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh, on his emergence as leader of the Christian body in the country.

Ohuabnunwa, who is the Convener of the New Nigeria Group, said he was confident that the Church will grow more united under Okoh’s watch.

Describing the clergy as a detribalised Nigerian, the immediate past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, prayed for God’s wisdom on the new CAN President.

He stated this in a statement, on Monday.

The statement reads: