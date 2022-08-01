From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki
A former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Sam Ohuabunwa, has congratulated the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh, on his emergence as leader of the Christian body in the country.
Ohuabnunwa, who is the Convener of the New Nigeria Group, said he was confident that the Church will grow more united under Okoh’s watch.
Describing the clergy as a detribalised Nigerian, the immediate past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, prayed for God’s wisdom on the new CAN President.
He stated this in a statement, on Monday.
Read also: Over 12 million Nigerians have registered to vote in 2023 poll – INEC
The statement reads:
“Hearty congratulations to His Grace, Most Rev Dr Daniel Okoh on your election as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria.
“I pray God gives you the wisdom and prudence to lead the entire Christian community at such a momentous time in our Nation’s history as this.
“May the church grow more united and be one in your time.
“We know His Grace, Most Rev Dr Okoh, will do well because he is a detribalised Nigerian.”
Leave a Reply