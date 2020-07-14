Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The second term ambition of Ondo State Governor Mr Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday received a boost as the National Youth Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has endorsed him.

The youth body which comprises of all the party’s zonal youth leaders, the National Youth Leader, the Deputy National Youth Leader, and all state youth leaders of the APC, declared their support for Akeredolu and affirmed their readiness to work for him.

The endorsement of Governor Akeredolu by the group came after embarking on a two-day tour of projects executed by the Governor.

They described Governor Akeredolu as a performer who has transformed the state in virtually every sector.

Projects visited included the Oke-Alabojuto road, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, Ondo-Linyi Industrial hub at Omotosho, Redemption bridge at Ore, among others.

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the APC, Mr Afeez Bolaji Repete, while addressing reporters after the tour, said a visit to the project sites would convince every lover of progress that Akeredolu should be supported to complete all he started.

Repete said it was the kind heart and commitment of Akeredolu that brought life back to the Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Okitipupa, in terms of infrastructural development.

He said: ‘There is no Nigerian who will not appreciate Governor Akeredolu for the Ore bridge, as it is life-saving and economically impactful.

‘If the essence of governance is the overall development of the society, and lifting the burden of the people, Governor Akeredolu has indeed done well,’ he added.