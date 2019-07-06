Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Immediate past Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor on Herdsmen, Alhaji Shehu Tambaya has raised an alarm over the influx of herdsmen and their cattle into parts of the state.

Tambaya who raised the alarm in a chat with newsmen in Makurdi on Saturday disclosed that the invading herdsmen were already moving in large numbers into Guma, Agatu and Makurdi local government areas of the state.

He said the herdsmen should note that the Benue state Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law is still in force, warning that anyone who flouts the law would be sanctioned.

The former Special Assistant on Herdsmen said the suspension of the proposed Ruga settlement plan by the federal government does not in any way mean that the Benue law against open grazing has been suspended.

He recalled that only a few days ago, an Abuja High Court dismissed the suit filed by Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore (MAKH) against the Benue State Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law.

He called on security agencies to immediately beam their searchlight on the aforementioned local government areas especially flashpoint communities on the boundaries between Benue and Nasarawa states.

Tambaya advised the herdsmen to move their cattle to other states where open grazing is allowed rather than causing unnecessary threat to peace in Benue.

