Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Prophet Jones Erue, on Wednesday insisted that the embattled former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, remains the National Chairman of the ruling party.

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi had earlier in the day ordered the suspension of Oshiomhole as the National Chairman of APC pending the determination a substantive suit.

Presiding Judge Danlami Senchi gave the order following an application of interlocutory injunction asking the court to suspend Oshiomhole, having been suspended as a member of the APC by the party in his home state.

Justice Senchi held that the second respondent in the suit, the APC, wrongfully kept Oshiomhole (first respondent) as national chairman of the party.

The court also ordered that Oshiomhole stop parading himself as the chairman of the APC, urging the APC to desist from acknowledging him as such.

Reacting to the ruling, however, Erue told our correspondent in Asaba via phone that nobody can remove Oshiomhole as national chairman through the back door.

Erue said that what is unfolding are schemes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“The man remains our chairman,” he said. “Nobody can through the back door hijack our party.

“All these are in view of 2023, those who are interested are scheming. But I sometimes laugh at politicians who brag about.

“Let me tell you, power and life are in the hands of God, and it is He alone that will determine who takes power at any point.

“Politicians are scheming and the schemes will not be fruitful. Those behind this are just wasting their time,” Erue stated.