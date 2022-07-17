From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu have said that they would not allow the party’s defeat in the Osun State governorship election to dampen their morale.

The National Coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), AbdulHakeem Adegoke Alawuje, said the Osun election had come and gone, adding that his members will not allow the outcome of the election to disorganise them.

Reacting shortly after the final announcement of the election results by the Independent National Electoral Commission (NEC), Comrade Alawuje pacified his members not to regret the APC defeat, but to plan for the future election of Tinubu as the president of Nigeria.

“There is no reason for us to be wasting our time and regretting what happened in the Osun State election, we only need to adjust against future elections.

“Osun state election has come and passed, and this must not disturb or disorganise all undisputed and all undiluted Disciples of Jagaban, supporters of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the 2023 presidential election.

*Whatever steps for one solution is sometimes a step to another challenge. The Osun election must not be a wasted event, it’s a good lesson that should prepare us ahead,” he stated.

He continued: “I call on all Tinubu groups to re-adjust themselves and not to allow the outcome of the Osun elections to have any negative impact on them, I also call on those who are leaders of the Tinubu Campaign Council not to undermine those groups who are real machinery for the job for whatever reasons.

“The indisputable truth that is far beyond the interests of ethnicity and religion, is that Tinubu’s opponents are out to hide behind sentiments”. Alawuje said.

Looking into the 2023 presidential election, the DOJ Coordinator said, “Let us calm down with tranquillity, to enable our eyes to see our noses; who are the contestants, what are their past and track records, keeping political sentiments aside?

“The only problem we have in Nigeria is that we refuse to identify individual differences; we are trying to ignore them. But, the natural fundamental principles of life will not allow things to work seamlessly until we identify and know how to meet up with individuals’ needs without tampering with the individuals’ rights.

“It is not necessary that we love the face of an in-coming leader; the most important thing is whether such a leader has the academic pedigree and the professional experience about how to bring his or her ingenuity to our rescue.

“Up till now, we are yet to see any other contestant that truly means to become the President of a complex country like Nigeria, based on the outstanding track record of performance; but, the nature of some Nigerians is to usually go for who they want instead of who they need.

“We agree that we are not perfectly one; but, the ability to overlook the past, and to start considering ourselves as one is the only key to our country’s success and development.

“Many Igbo are in Yoruba land living comfortably, many Yorubas are in Hausa land, and many Hausas are in the Southeast and Southwest, with inter-ethnic marriages taking place, while many others are doing business together without discrimination. But, when it comes to politics, the evil ones among us push us against each other.

“Tinubu is the only deserving, reliable and real Presidential candidate for 2023. His choice to be Nigeria’s President is far beyond the sentiments of ethnicity and religion.

“It will be a complete disaster to refuse to join a rescue train while you are at a dangerous point simply because you hate the pilot of the train.

“Others are out for sentiments without having any enviable track records with which to campaign and convince Nigerians.

“Even their supporters can attest to this; but, unfortunately at this material period, they still rely on their absolute belief in either their ethnic or their religious leaders without independently interrogating these leaders’ perspectives, which is quite unfortunate.

“On account of this, other contenders should wait till when we need to consider ethnic and or religious candidates,” he said.