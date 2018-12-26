A member of Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has urged the people of the state and Nigerians at large to embrace unity and ideal that promotes national development.

Oyintiloye (APC-Obokun) in his Christmas goodwill message on Monday said more than ever before, Nigerians needed to pursue unity, exhibit selflessness and exercise love as epitomized by Christmas for the stability of the country.

He also urged Christians to extend hands of fellowship to fellow citizens, who were passing through difficult times, stressing that such show of love would bring smiles and rekindle hopes in their lives.

Oyintiloye, who is the House Committee Chairman on Information and Strategy, also urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to pray for peaceful conduct of 2019 general elections and economic revival in the country.

He said it was only when the country is peaceful that people can celebrate, affirming that 2019 general elections was crucial to the unity, progress and growth of democracy in the country.

Oyintiloye, who noted that there was no doubt that Nigeria as a nation was passing through challenges ranging from security to economic, emphasised the need to keep hope alive as the country hold better future citizenry.

He also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and other political leaders for divine wisdom and guidance to steer the ship of the country in the right direction.

The lawmaker also urged Nigerians to remember gallant Nigerian soldiers who risked their lives, pay the ultimate price by praying for them and their families

While thanking the people of his constituency for the trust reposed in him to represent them at the state assembly, Oyintiloye said he counted much on their support for his re-election in 2019.

“The season of Christmas is one that exemplifies the virtues of love, abundant hope, joy salvation, self sacrifice and peaceful co-existence, we must therefore embrace these virtues.

“In this period we must be ready and willing to show love to one another, seek genuine salvation, pray for the country and remember those who are in need especially the Internally displaced people .

“We should also remember to use this occasion to remember to pray for the peaceful conduct of 2019 general elections, which will be a mile stone in democratic history of the country. ‘

“I hereby wish all Nigerians and people of constituency merry christimas and happy new year in advance.