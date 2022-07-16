From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Campaign Council of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s re-election has described the claim by the PDP that it has won the Osun election, the results of which are still being collated, as “irresponsible”.

A statement by the Director General, Ajibola Basiru, Saturday evening, noted that the claim by the PDP was capable of setting Osun on fire. He, therefore, warned the PDP to desist from making a frivolous and unsubstantiated claim about an election, which, as we speak, voting is still going on in some areas.

He equally called on the security agencies to take appropriate action in dealing decisively with the peddlers of this false claim as they are setting the stage for violence and chaos.

“It has come to our knowledge that the PDP in a statement is already claiming victory for an election whose result is yet to be declared. We are not surprised at their claim because we know their antics.

“Going by the result so far declared, there was no way PDP could lay claim to any victory. This is more so that in one of the Local Governments where the PDP candidate hails voting is still going on as we speak.

“Therefore, the PDP’s claim is tantamount to standing logic on its head. We appeal to our supporters and sympathisers in Osun and across the country to remain calm in the face of this obvious provocation.

“While we won’t do what the desperate people in the opposition PDP did by usurping the powers of INEC, we are however confident that with the positive results from the field at our disposal, the people’s support for Gov Oyetola will ultimately give him victory when the authority legally empowered to announce election results do so and he is declared Governor-elect,” Basiru added.