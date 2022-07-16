From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Yiaga Africa has condemned voter inducement in the Osun State governorship election, alleging that the secrecy of cubicles was compromised.

The Board of Chairman, Yiaga Africa, Dr Hussain Abdu, described the voter inducement as ‘unfortunate,’ despite the campaign against it.

Also, the Convener of Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room, Ene Obi, expressed displeasure over the rate at which voter inducement was carried out in the election.

Giving the appraisal in Osogbo, on Saturday, Abdu charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to audit the newly created polling units and ensure even distribution.

While observing acts of vote buying in Akinlalu and Iree towns, YIAGA Africa disclosed that information from its observers in the field revealed that voter intimidation by All Progressives Congress (APC) thugs was carried out in Iragbiji.

It also stated that in Ogbaagba town, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) thugs threatened to disrupt the electoral process.

Referring to the service of security agencies during Saturday’s voting, Abdu stated that security personnel conduct themselves with civility.

Yiaga also suggested that appropriate sanctions should be imposed for electoral act violations.

Also, Obi commended INEC for the early deployment of the official and good functioning of the BVAS.

“There was open negotiation of buying and selling of votes well-coordinated by the polling agents in many of the polling units. There were no complaints from any of them against each other. Codes and coupons were used to extract commitments from voters as opposed to the blatant money exchanging hands observed in the Ekiti State governorship election.”

The groups commended the people of the state of Osun for coming out early to cast their votes, especially the elderly who waited in queues patiently.