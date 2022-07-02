From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed concerns over rising litigations on the outcome of the conducted party primaries for the 2023 general elections.

INEC Chairman Mahmood Yakubu made the disclosure in his remarks at the meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in Abuja on Saturday.

He also revealed that the commission has, so far, processed a total number of 216 requests, involving the certification of over 1,650,000 pages of documents.

“Let me seize this opportunity to once again reassure all Nigerians who applied for Certified True Copies (CTCs) of documents arising from the recent party congresses, primaries and nomination of candidates that all requests are being attended to expeditiously despite the huge quantities of documents involved.

“Nigerian elections, especially the conduct of primaries for the nomination of candidates by political parties, is one of the most litigated in the world.

“As of Friday evening, 216 requests have so far been processed involving the certification of over 1,650,000 pages of documents. Indeed, there are now far more cases challenging the breach of internal democracy within political parties than those involving the conduct of the main elections by INEC.

“We will continue to work round the clock, including the weekends, to ensure that we attend to all applications received at the headquarters of the Commission promptly,” he assured.

Yakubu equally promised to build on the performance of the commission in the recently conducted governorship election in Ekiti State, especially during the 2023 general elections.

“This special meeting is coming barely four weeks after a similar meeting to review the security arrangement for the recently concluded Ekiti State governorship election. The synergy between the commission and the security agencies on the one hand, and among the security agencies on the other, ensured seamless coordination of efforts resulting in the widely acclaimed success of the election.

“Security was well-coordinated. The election was peaceful. Personnel and materials were deployed promptly. Election Day processes commenced as scheduled. Election technology functioned optimally. Results were transmitted from the Polling Units and collated at the various collation centres in record time. I must, on behalf of the Commission, convey our appreciation to all members of ICCES for the success of the election.

“We must continue to build on the success of the Ekiti experience to ensure improved performance in subsequent elections, including the 2023 general election.

“In a few weeks, the Osun State governorship election will hold. As is the case on the eve of all major off-cycle governorship elections, ICCES holds a special meeting to review operational and deployment plans. At this meeting, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) and the Commissioner of Police (CP) will brief us on the state of readiness for the election. I am glad to welcome the REC for Osun State, Prof Abdulganiy Olayinka Raji, and the CP, Wale Olokode, to this meeting,” he noted.