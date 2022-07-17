From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the victory of its candidate in the Osun governorship poll, Ademola Adeleke, is a referendum on the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu, in a statement Sunday, said that the people of Osun have spoken through the state election. Ayu expressed confidence that the rest of the country would also reject the APC in the 2023 polls.

“A few hours ago, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the PDP Gubernatorial Candidate, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke as duly elected,” the PDP leader stated.

“A few days ago, the defeated and outgoing Governor, HE Adegboyega Oyetola and his party, the APC, did everything to frustrate us. This included denying us the use of any public facility in the state capital for our mega-rally.

“We had to use the party’s state secretariat. As it were, we couldn’t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people’s hearts, loyalty and votes.

“The convincing win of 403, 371 against Gov. Oyetola’s 375, 027 is ample proof of that.

“Twelve years ago, specifically on 26th November 2010, the PDP lost Osun state – not through the ballot-box – but via a judicial coup (ruling).

“That coup (ruling) terminated the action-packed tenure of HE Olagunsoye Oyinlola. And since then, Osun has been frozen in executive misrule and underdevelopment.

“Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our Candidate, Sen. Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory.

“Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it’s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.

“I congratulate the two-time winner, the tenacious Adeleke. I congratulate the good people and residents of Osun state. I hail every party stakeholder who stood with us in action, prayers and hope.

“You have kept faith with the PDP. You refused to be intimidated. You refused to be bought over with foodstuffs and 30 silver coins. You said no to thuggery and vote fraud. You have done well,” Ayu said.