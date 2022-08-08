From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has advised the public to disregard recent reports insinuating that the Service was on the verge of auctioning 7,000 vehicles to reduce congestion at various terminals.

The Spokesman of Customs, Timi Bomodi, who made the disclosure via a statement, said all auctions were still being done via the Customs e-auction platform at https://app.trade.gov.ng/eauction/.

“This platform is functional and remains the only authentic means of auctioning goods to members of the public.

“This reminder is pertinent in light of rumours making the rounds that a special auction of over 7,000 cars will soon be held by the Service. We wish to state that auctions are periodic and advertised in advance on our website to avail members of the public the opportunity of selecting and bidding for items of their choice,” he explained.

Customs deployed the e-auction platform in July 2017 specifically to improve efficiency in revenue generation to the federal government, as well as provide equal opportunities to all Nigerians in the seamless disposal of seized/condemned and overtime/abandoned cargoes. Requirements to take part in the e-auction bidding process by interested public/bidders include: Applicant must have a valid tax identification number (TIN) issued by Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) with an active email account for the issued TIN. Conditions and Terms of this auction are to be carefully considered by an interested person before acceptance. Applicants must ensure he/she has an authentic and nationally accepted means of identification i.e. international passport, driver’s license, national identity card or voters card. Other guidelines can be found on the e-auction portal at https://app.trade.gov.ng/eauction/. Meanwhile, owners of uncleared vehicles in our ports should avail themselves of the VIN-Valuation protocols, which have simplified, automated and made user-friendly the clearance procedure.